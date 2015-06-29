Saturday 8 November 2025

Spain: public-private collaboration needs to be fostered to retain leadership in European bio-medical research

Pharmaceutical
29 June 2015

Spanish pharma trade group Farmaindustria last week hosted a new session of the IMI-Info Day with the Spanish Technology Platform for Innovative, the Center for the Industrial and Technologic Development (CDTI) and Carlos III Health Institute in which some of the most appealing elements of the IMI2 5th call for proposals (soon to be launched) were presented.

Amelia Martín, manager of the Spanish Technology Platform for Innovative Medicines, highlighted during the opening session that “the aim of this day is to inform companies and national centers about this public-private biomedical research, which is the most important in Europe and which has the highest budget allocated”.

Ms Martín said: “Spain needs to continue fostering biomedical public-private collaboration in order to attain a greater efficacy in the development of medicines to be safer and more effective.” In her opinion, “initiatives such as IMI and IMI-2 constitute a unique opportunity for companies and public centers to engage in this kind of collaborations”.

