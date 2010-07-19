Spain's Farmaindustria demands a Sectorial Plan 'because laboratories have nothing else left to give'

During its recent general assembly, Spanish drugs trade group Farmaindustria's president and director general, Jesus Acebillo and Humberto Arnes, respectively, analysed the impacts that the Royal Decree-Laws 4/2010 of March 26 and 8/2010 of May 20 will have on the pharmaceutical industry.

The decrees were described as a 'mortal blow' to Spain's pharmaceutical sector, cutting the prices of patented prescription drugs by as much as 23% in the hope of reducing what the public health system spends on medicines. The savings should amount to roughly 1.3 billion euros ($1.64 billion; The Pharma Letter May 17).

Will result in reduced investment