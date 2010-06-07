Spain's Grifols to pay $3.4 billion for Talecris Bio to create a world leader in plasma protein therapies

Spanish health care company Grifols says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire USA-based Talecris Biotherapeutics for around $3.4 billion in a combination of cash and newly-issued Grifols non-voting shares in order to create what it says will be 'a global leader of life-saving and life enhancing plasma protein therapeutics.'
Talecris was the subject of a $3.1 billion takeover from Australia's CSL in 2008, which was abandoned a year later because the US Federal Trade Commission blocked the deal on anti-trust concerns (The Pharma Letter June 9, 2009). The proposed deal with Grifols is less likely to attract anti-trust scrutiny as the two companies have little overlap in their respective markets, observers note. Talecris' leading products are Gamunex (immune globulin) and Prolastin (alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor human).
Financial details and operating synergies
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze