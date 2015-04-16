Spain sees branded drug sales fall while generics rise

The market of prescription medicines dropped in Spain by 1.4% in 2014, while sales of generic medicines in the same period grew 9.5%; according to Spain’s pharma trade body Farmaindustria’s Monthly Economic Bulletin nº 118.

The report said the figures demonstrate the “duality in which the Spanish pharmaceutical market is immersed, both in the public and private environments, with important growth as far as the sales of generics medicines is concerned, and strong reductions in the sales of medicines still under patent protection.” It predicted that the situation won’t significantly change in 2015.