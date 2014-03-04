Spanish pharma companies return to sales growth in 2013, after dismal 2012

Spanish pharmaceutical companies, reporting their 2013 financial results, have started to see light at the end of the tunnel, notes The Pharma Letter’s Spain correspondent.
There is no doubt that 2012 was the worst year of the economic crisis, and not just for them but also for the whole country, and citizens overall. After this dark year, general growth in pharma sales came back in 2013, although foreign markets continue being key for all the national companies.
Almirall revenues edge 1.5% higher
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze