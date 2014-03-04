Spanish pharma companies return to sales growth in 2013, after dismal 2012

Spanish pharmaceutical companies, reporting their 2013 financial results, have started to see light at the end of the tunnel, notes The Pharma Letter’s Spain correspondent.

There is no doubt that 2012 was the worst year of the economic crisis, and not just for them but also for the whole country, and citizens overall. After this dark year, general growth in pharma sales came back in 2013, although foreign markets continue being key for all the national companies.

Almirall revenues edge 1.5% higher