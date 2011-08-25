Monday 29 September 2025

Speculation Takeda is looking to buy India's Cipla or Lupin; Sanofi acquires OTC firm

Pharmaceutical
25 August 2011

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) is in talks with two of India’s leading pharma firms with the aim of an acquisition, reports the Economic Times of India, which says that, unlike rival Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), it does not have a significant presence in India’s fast-growing market.

Takeda has approached Cipla (BSE 500087), India's second-largest drug firm by market share, and Lupin (LPON: BO), the fifth-biggest by market share, for talks with the comoanies, two people with direct knowledge of the development told the newspaper. However, it should be remembered that Takeda is close to closing 9.6 billion-euro purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed, which will give it a substantial stake in India, including a recently-completed state-of the-art active pharmaceutical ingredients joint venture with Zydus Cadila. Nycomed does not, however, have a direct sales presence in the country.

A Cipla spokesperson denied any transaction, telling the Economic Times: "We are not in talks with anyone either to sell our company or any of its brands…We, as a policy, do not comment on baseless market speculation."

