Speculation Takeda is looking to buy India's Cipla or Lupin; Sanofi acquires OTC firm

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) is in talks with two of India’s leading pharma firms with the aim of an acquisition, reports the Economic Times of India, which says that, unlike rival Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), it does not have a significant presence in India’s fast-growing market.
Takeda has approached Cipla (BSE 500087), India's second-largest drug firm by market share, and Lupin (LPON: BO), the fifth-biggest by market share, for talks with the comoanies, two people with direct knowledge of the development told the newspaper. However, it should be remembered that Takeda is close to closing 9.6 billion-euro purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed, which will give it a substantial stake in India, including a recently-completed state-of the-art active pharmaceutical ingredients joint venture with Zydus Cadila. Nycomed does not, however, have a direct sales presence in the country.
A Cipla spokesperson denied any transaction, telling the Economic Times: "We are not in talks with anyone either to sell our company or any of its brands…We, as a policy, do not comment on baseless market speculation."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze