Sputnik V production launched in Argentina

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2021
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Laboratorios Richmond SACIF today announced the production of the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 in Argentina.

Argentina has become the first country in Latin America to start the production of Sputnik V. The RDIF and partners facilitated the technology transfer to local drugmaker Laboratorios Richmond. The first batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center, which develop the vaccine, for the quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start in June.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on December, 29 2020. Sputnik V produced in Argentina could be exported to countries of Central and Latin America at a later stage.

