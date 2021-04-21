Sputnik V production launched in Argentina

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Laboratorios Richmond SACIF today announced the production of the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 in Argentina.
Argentina has become the first country in Latin America to start the production of Sputnik V. The RDIF and partners facilitated the technology transfer to local drugmaker Laboratorios Richmond. The first batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center, which develop the vaccine, for the quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start in June.
Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on December, 29 2020. Sputnik V produced in Argentina could be exported to countries of Central and Latin America at a later stage.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze