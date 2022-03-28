Sputnik V proves efficacy against COVID-19 in HIV patients

An article has been published by The Lancet medical journal showing that Sputnik V is the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine with proven efficacy for people living with HIV.

The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), an investor in Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines, have publicized the article, entitled Sputnik V protection from COVID-19 in people living with HIV under antiretroviral therapy.

These data are the first scientific results on the preventive efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against infection in people living with HIV.