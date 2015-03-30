Stallergenes' partner Shionogi receives Japanese approval for STG320

French allergy immunotherapy company Stallergenes (Euronext Paris: GENP) says that its partner Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has received approval from Japanese health authorities for STG320.

This is the first immunotherapy tablet registered in Japan to treat house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis. Shionogi has been the exclusive partner of Stallergenes for sublingual house dust mite immunotherapy tablets and sublingual Japanese cedar pollen immunotherapy tablets since September 2010. This approval triggers the payment by Shionogi of $10.8 million to Stallergenes, which will also receive compensation on sales of STG320 in Japan.

Christian Chavy, chief executive of Stallergenes, said: “This approval marks a milestone for Stallergenes and its STG320 clinical development program, as it is the first regulatory approval received worldwide for a house dust mite allergy immunotherapy tablet. It clearly shows that heath authorities recognize the quality and therapeutic value of the tablet developed by Stallergenes. While market access conditions for STG320 are still under discussion, the approval of STG320 is further proof of the successful long-term collaboration between Stallergenes and Shionogi.”