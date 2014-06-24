Stallergenes publishes review of grass pollen tablet confirming efficacy

French allergen specialist Stallergenes (Euronext Paris: GENP) has released comprehensive new data on the 5-grass pollen immunotherapy tablet. The review aims to give physicians a practical guide to leverage comprehensive data from their field of expertise for a better management of allergic patients.

Discontinuous treatment

Grass pollens are the most common allergens, triggering 52% of the overall allergic rhinitis cases, and as grass pollinates from late spring to early summer, this justifies the use of a discontinuous treatment. This treatment is the only one with a discontinuous protocol containing 5-grass pollen allergen extracts. In a pre and co-seasonal protocol, the patient starts the treatment four months before the beginning of the pollen season and continues throughout the season. After a treatment-free period the patient follows the same scheme over three consecutive years. It is a cost-effective option for patients with allergic rhinitis with a proven and well-documented efficacy.