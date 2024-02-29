Monday 29 September 2025

Staying ahead of the CTR: What the new transparency rules mean

Pharmaceutical
29 February 2024
europe_flag_big

Xandra Neuberger, associate director, regulatory affairs and international service lead for clinical trial applications at PharmaLex, provides an Expert View.

There has been a continuous flow of new guidance documents and updates since the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR) and accordingly adapted European Union Member State (MS) law became applicable on January 31, 2022. New information is communicated through different channels by the European Commission (EC), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) and the individual member states (MS), making it hard to keep track of relevant regulatory intelligence. 1 , 2 , 3

With so much information to juggle, companies conducting clinical trials in the EU need to find ways to stay on top of relevant recommendations and requirements so they can plan appropriately.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Foreign CROs suspending participating in clinical trials in Russia
20 December 2023
Biotechnology
Data show UK remains an attractive destination for clinical trials
18 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Strategic planning is key, with time running out for transition to CTR
4 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Clinical trials' transition to new EU system - one year left
31 January 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze