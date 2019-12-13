Stephen Hahn confirmed as FDA Commissioner

Yesterday, the US Senate voted, 72-18, to confirm Dr Stephen Hahn as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Dr Hahn has been chief medical executive at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), Houston, Texas, since May 2018 and Gilbert H Fletcher Memorial Distinguished Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology at MDACC since January 2015.
Dr Hahn was nominated by President Donald Trump in November to replace former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who left the agency abruptly in March this year, and replaced as acting Commissioner by Dr Ned Sharpless.
