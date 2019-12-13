Sunday 2 November 2025

Stephen Hahn confirmed as FDA Commissioner

Pharmaceutical
13 December 2019
fda_big

Yesterday, the US Senate voted, 72-18, to confirm Dr Stephen Hahn as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr Hahn has been chief medical executive at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), Houston, Texas, since May 2018 and Gilbert H Fletcher Memorial Distinguished Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology at MDACC since January 2015.

Dr Hahn was nominated by President Donald Trump in November to replace former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who left the agency abruptly in March this year, and replaced as acting Commissioner by Dr Ned Sharpless.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Stephen Hahn closes in on top FDA job
4 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
US FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stepping down
6 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Commissioner Gottlieb's resignation: What does this mean for Pharma?
3 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
JAMA analysis asks questions of FDA approval process
16 January 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
2 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer goes to court to stop Novo Nordisk bid for Metsera
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie 3rd-qtr results beat forecasts
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
New late-stage data on AstraZeneca’s gefurulimab
31 October 2025
Biosimilars
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gilead 3rd-qtr EPS beats expectations
31 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Intellia Therapeutics
A clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
2 November 2025
Pfizer goes to court to stop Novo Nordisk bid for Metsera
1 November 2025
AbbVie 3rd-qtr results beat forecasts
1 November 2025
PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
31 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze