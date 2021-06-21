Strides partners on oral repurposed med to treat COVID‐19

The Singapore unit of Indian drugmaker Strides Pharma Science (BSE: 532531) has entered into an exclusive partnership with USA-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral, repurposed medication to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases of COVID‐19.
Ennaid’s partnership with discovery scientists at Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), identified a therapeutic target to treat COVID‐19 using artificial intelligence drug discovery platforms. Initial tests show antiviral activity effective against SARS CoV‐2, the virus that causes COVID‐19, by inhibiting 90% of the virus' replication in vitro studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze