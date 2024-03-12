Monday 29 September 2025

Strong Cresemba traction triggers milestone payment for Basilea

12 March 2024
Swiss drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX: BSLN) announced yesterday that the continued strong sales performance of the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) by its license partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the Asia Pacific region and China exceeded the sales threshold triggering a $1.25 million milestone payment.

David Veitch, Basilea’s chief executive, stated: “This further milestone payment for Asia Pacific and China reflects the significant medical need and strong growth momentum of Cresemba in this region. We are pleased to see that Cresemba continues to serve a medical need in patients suffering from life-threatening invasive mold infections.”

