Strong first half 2021 delivered by UCB

Belgian largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext; UCB) today reported financial results for the first half of 2021, which saw the firm’s shares gain 1.8% to 91.98 euros by late afternoon.

UCB said that revenue for the reporting period increased to € 2.8 billion euros ($3.3billion), +7%; +11% CER. Net sales rose to 2 651 million euros (+6%; +11% CER). Underlying profitability was 843 million euros (+8%; +16% CER) or 30% of revenue.

R&D update: