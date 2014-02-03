Strong mid-stage trial results for Pfizer’s palbociclib in advanced breast cancer

Positive results from a randomized Phase II trial [PALOMA-1] of US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) palbociclib were released today, leading to a 3.4% to $31.42 rise in the firm’s share price by mid-morning.
The study achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for the combination of palbociclib and letrozole compared with letrozole alone in post-menopausal women with estrogen receptor positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2) locally advanced or newly diagnosed metastatic breast cancer.
$5 billion annual sales forecast
