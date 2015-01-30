Strong sales and earnings growth for Novo Nordisk in 2014

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) posted financials this morning, showing that sales for full-year 2014 increased by 8% in local currencies to 88.8 billion Danish kroner ($13.42 billion; +6% in kroner).
Operating profit rose by 13% in local currencies 34.5 billion kroner (+10% in kroner). Net profit increased by 5% to 26.5 billion kroner, with diluted earnings per share rising by 8% to 10.07 kroner. Novo Nordisk’s shares edged up 1.3% to 303.80 kroner in early trading.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter rose to 9.16 billion kroner ($1.4 billion), above an average forecast of 8.75 billion kroner in a Reuters poll of analysts. Net income for the quarter climbed 8% to 6.53 billion kroner, beating the 6.45 billion-kroner average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
