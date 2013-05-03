Study confirms everolimus can overcome trastuzumab resistance in HER-2 positive early breast cancer

A study that aimed to understand how the cancer drug everolimus helps overcome the resistance breast cancers can develop to trastuzumab, the active ingredient of Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin, has left researchers contemplating a puzzle.
The study showed a statistically non-significant benefit in clinical response rates for some patients with early breast cancer when everolimus, Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Afinitor, was added to treatment with trastuzumab. Yet the results suggest this benefit is achieved independently of the molecular pathways researchers expected would be involved.
Mario Campone, principal investigator at the Institut Cancerologie de l'Ouest in Nantes, France, presented the findings at the 5th IMPAKT Breast Cancer Conference in Brussels, Belgium, reported by EurekAlert. The IMPAKT meeting presents cutting edge, translational breast cancer research that is beginning to have an impact for patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze