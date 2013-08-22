Saturday 8 November 2025

Study of mechanism of ibrutinib action in mantle cell lymphoma

Pharmaceutical
22 August 2013

A study that investigated the mechanism of ibrutinib's anti-tumor effect in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) has been published in Blood, the most cited peer-reviewed journal in the field of hematology. The drug is under development by USA-based Pharmacyclics (Nasdaq: PCYC) and partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Response of MCL patients to ibrutinib was noted during early clinical trials to be accompanied by increases in absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) in the peripheral blood. MCL cells typically grow in the lymph nodes and tissues where they receive signals and support that are essential for their survival and growth.

In the current paper, Pharmacyclics vice president of research, Betty Chang, along with colleagues and collaborators, showed that the lymphocytes, which increase in the peripheral blood during ibrutinib treatment, are MCL cells rather than normal cells. Moreover, the data indicate ibrutinib may directly and potently inhibit MCL cell adhesion and migration in the residing lymph nodes or tissues. This publication illustrates these cells show decreases of markers of activation and growth as treatment continued and nodal responses were observed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze