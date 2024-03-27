Study success stokes interest in breakthrough Dravet candidate

Building on positive Phase I/IIa data for its Dravet syndrome candidate, Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK) now hopes to jump towards pivotal research.

Shares in the company closed around 60% higher after a day of buoyant trading following the announcement on Tuesday.

The outcome marks a significant boost in fortunes for STK-001, after earlier data, released in July 2023, failed to overwhelm investors.