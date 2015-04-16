Sun Pharma and Technion link up on new class of cancer drugs

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) and Technion – the Israel institute of technology, via respective subsidiaries, have entered into an exclusive worldwide research and license agreement.

This agreement aims at the development of a joint project, based on new findings by Nobel Prize laureate Aaron Ciechanover, Gila Maor and Ofer Binah, that can potentially lead to the development of novel anti-cancer drugs. The pre-clinical research was funded thus far by Alfred Mann.

“We are very excited about this new endeavor between Sun Pharma, with the Technion. We are confident that this collaboration will help us move rapidly forward with our research,” said Prof Ciechanover and Prof Binah, adding: "We explored several collaboration alternatives, but Sun Pharma’s market leadership and its long term commitment have made this collaboration a very high priority for us."