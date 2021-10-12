Supernus expands CNS portfolio with buy of Adamas Pharma

CNS disease specialist Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SUPN) and fellow USA-based Adamas Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ADMS) have entered a definitive agreement for Supernus to acquire Adamas, whose share shot up 75% to $8.07 by close of trading on Monday.
The transaction is through a tender offer for $8.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of around $400 million), payable at closing plus two non-tradable contingent value rights (CVR) collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $50 million), for a total consideration of $9.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $450 million).
The first CVR, worth $0.50 per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of Gocovri (amantadine) of $150 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2024. The second CVR, worth $0.50 per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of Gocovri of $225 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2025. The transaction is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2021 or in early first quarter 2022.
