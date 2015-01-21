Supreme Court reverses Federal Circuit Court judgment on '808 patent in Teva's Copaxone

The US Supreme Court has reversed the Federal Circuit Court’s judgment on Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection).

The latest step in the Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc et al Petitioners v Sandoz Inc et al case reverses the Federal Circuit Court’s ruling that Teva’s ‘808 patent for Copaxone is invalid.

Erez Vigodman, president and chief executive of Teva, said: “We are encouraged by the US Supreme Court’s decision and look forward to the Federal Circuit’s review. We will continue to explore all available avenues to protect our intellectual property for Copaxone 20mg/mL. Copaxone will remain a proprietary, global market leading product for the reduction in the frequency of relapses in patients with relapsing forms of MS over the product’s lifecycle.”