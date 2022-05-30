Saturday 8 November 2025

Swiss artificial intelligence firm gains rights to first candidate

Pharmaceutical
30 May 2022


Swiss drug discovery company Cureteq has in-licensed its first compound, from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE).

The clinical stage company is using artificial intelligence to help develop innovative medicines, with a particular focus on oncology.

The deal with Merck gives the Zug-based company rights to M8891, a small molecule methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) blocker.

