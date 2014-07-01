Synageva BioPharma reports positive top-line results from Phase III study of Sebelipase Alfa

Synageva BioPharma (Nasdaq: GEVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic products for rare disorders, has announced that the global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III ARISE trial of sebelipase alfa met the primary endpoint of normalization of alanineaminotransferase, a marker of liver injury.
In addition, sebelipase alfa significantly improved multiple other disease-related abnormalities as measured by a number of secondary endpoints. LAL Deficiency patients enrolled in the trial presented with multiple clinically important abnormalities at baseline. Fibrosis and/or cirrhosis was documented in 100% of patients who had baseline biopsies even though the median age of patients enrolled in the trial was only 13 years. Dyslipidemia was common at baseline, with a median LDL cholesterol of 204 mg/dl (which is in the very high category of >190 mg/dl), and an abnormally low median HDL cholesterol of 32.5 mg/dl.
Impact on Dyslipidemia
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze