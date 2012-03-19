Monday 29 September 2025

Synergy Health buys only Swiss gamma and X-ray irradiation facility

Pharmaceutical
19 March 2012

UK-based Synergy Health (LSE: SYR), a provider of outsourced sterilization services to the medical device market and health care sector, has acquired Leoni Studer Hard from Leoni Group for a cash consideration of 47.6 million euros ($62.7 million), which will be funded out of existing debt facilities.

Leoni Studer Hard operates a gamma and X-ray facility in Daniken, Switzerland, providing irradiation sterilization services to the medical device, pharmaceutical and packaging industries. The business is the only provider of these services in Switzerland. In the year ended 31 December 2011, Leoni Studer Hard recorded revenues of 10.4 million euros ($11.4 million), EBIT of 3.7 million euros and had gross assets of 35.7 million euros. Sales through the X-ray facility are growing strongly and the cash consideration equates to a 7.7 x EBITDA multiple.

Provides access to X-ray technology and intellectual property

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze