T-Bird Pharma appoints Sandy Pratt as chief financial officer

Canadian medical marijuana therapy specialist T-Bird Pharma has appointed Sandy Pratt as chief financial officer.

She replaces Chris Taylor, who has stepped down to return to his private practice, and will remain involved in the company at board level.

David Raffa, chairman of T-Bird’s board, said: "Chris' background in our history and operations is valuable so we are very pleased to see that he has agreed to remain involved with the Company at the Board level. The addition of Sandy to our team represents another step in increasing the operational experience within our company as we commercialize our operation. We are very pleased she has agreed to join our team."