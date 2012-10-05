Monday 29 September 2025

Takeda acquires vaccine maker LigoCyte; signs multi-drug discovery deal with Advinus

Pharmaceutical
5 October 2012

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says it is to acquire privately-held US vaccine producer LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals for an upfront payment of $60 million, with future contingent consideration based on the progress of development projects. LigoCyte lead product is a vaccine to prevent norovirus gastroenteritis which is in Phase I/II of clinical development.

“Takeda’s acquisition of LigoCyte is a major step forward in the expansion of Takeda’s vaccine business, and a demonstration of Takeda’s dedication to preventing illness in children and adults around the world,” said Rajeev Venkayya, executive vice president of Takeda’s Vaccine Business Division (VBD), which was launched in January 2012 (The Pharma Letter December 8, 2011). “Norovirus is the most common cause of outbreaks of gastroenteritis and foodborne illness in the USA, and is responsible for 200,000 deaths each year, most of them in developing countries. With the only norovirus vaccine in clinical trials today, Takeda will be in a position to change this picture,” he added.

LigoCyte is focused on the development of innovative vaccine products based on its proprietary virus-like particle platform (VLP) technology. LigoCyte’s lead product, the norovirus vaccine, uses VLP technology which enables the production of vaccines designed to cover multiple genetic varieties (or “strains”) of norovirus. The vaccine candidate has been shown to confer protection in an initial human challenge trial. Approval for the vaccine will be sought in the USA, Europe and other countries based on disease burden. In addition, LigoCyte has initiated preclinical development of vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and rotavirus.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze