Takeda completes URL acquisition which will immediately boost revenues

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) said yesterday that it has now completed its previously-announced acquisition of privately-held US company URL Pharma, for an upfront payment of $800 million (The Pharma Letter April 12).
The deal also includes an agreement for future performance-based contingent earn out payments. With the completion of the acquisition, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA will begin the integration of URL and will immediately assume responsibility for the marketing and promotion of Colcrys (colchicine), URL’s leading product and an important therapy for the treatment and prevention of flares associated with gout. URL Pharma will be managed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA and report to Douglas Cole, president of the US subsidiary.
The acquisition will result in an immediate increase in revenue with estimated FY 2012 net sales of more than $550 million, and continued growth of Colcrys sales is expected throughout the product’s lifecycle. The addition of Colcrys strengthens Takeda’s presence in the USA by increasing the company’s gout treatment portfolio to provide patients with more gout management options for acute and chronic aspects of the disease. Colcrys complements Takeda’s position in the gout marketplace with Uloric (febuxostat), used to lower blood uric acid levels in adults with gout.
