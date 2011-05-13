Takeda denies it is in talks to buy Nycomed

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TSE: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, has emphatically denied that it is in advanced talks to acquire independent Swiss drugmaker Nycomed, as has been strongly rumored over the past few days (The Pharma Letter May 12).
In a statement Takeda says it has and always will comply with the rules governing the publication of any event of material significance to its business and shareholders. “The company would like to make clear that Takeda has not agreed to any such an agreement as suggested by certain newspaper publications. In addition, Takeda has a policy of not commenting on any rumors regarding our business,” it stressed.
“Takeda is constantly seeking and evaluating opportunities to increase shareholder value and enhance our business through strategic investment, however, there is nothing that needs to be announced at this point,” the company says.
