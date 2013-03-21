Takeda expands Latin America footprint with new subsidiary in Ecuador

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) says it is expanding its presence in Latin America with the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Ecuador, Takeda Ecuador SA, which be headquartered in Quito and will be responsible for the sales and marketing of Takeda’s products in Ecuador.

Takeda is building a leading position in Latin America. It says it has a direct presence in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador, and is looking at opportunities to further expand its footprint in the region. According to IMS Health, pharmaceutical sales in Latin America totaled $74.5 billion in 2012 and are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8% between 2012 and 2016. Takeda plans to outgrow the market over the same period.

Dynamic Ecuador market