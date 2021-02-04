Takeda keeps ticking over as 'pivotal milestones' loom ahead

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has reported revenue for its first three quarters of the financial year that slipped below the previous year’s levels, but profits that soared.
Takeda’s financial year runs from April to March, and revenue for the nine months from April was 2,427.5 billion yen ($23.05 billion), a decrease of 3.6%, while operating profit rose by nearly 121% to 358.7 billion yen.
"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business modelThe company held its full-year operating profit forecast steady at 434 billion yen, where Refinitiv analysts had predicted 512.5 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze