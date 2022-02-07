Saturday 8 November 2025

Takeda makes changes to its GEM BU leadership team

Pharmaceutical
7 February 2022
takeda_hq_japan_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) today announced changes to its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit (GEM BU) leadership team as part of the company’s broader corporate leadership team changes to accelerate business growth and the delivery of transformational medicines to patients.

These leadership changes will be effective at the start of Takeda’s next fiscal year (April 1, 2022):

  • Renata Campos, who currently serves as president, Takeda Brazil, has been appointed president of GEM BU, and will relocate to Singapore where GEM’s regional hub is located.
  • Ricardo Marek, who currently serves as president of GEM BU, has been appointed president, Europe & Canada (EUCAN) Business Unit at Takeda. He will relocate from Singapore to Zurich, Switzerland.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
James Kehoe appointed Takeda finance boss to lead 'growth ambitions'
16 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
Takeda names new president of Europe and Canada business unit
30 March 2017
Pharmaceutical
Takeda announces strategic leadership changes
3 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Takeda secures conditional approval in the UK for Exkivity
18 March 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze