Takeda Nycomed signs agreement with Shire for the Calcichew portfolio

Japan’s leading drugmaker Takeda Pharma’s (TYO: 4502) Takeda Nycomed subsidiary (renamed as such after the acquisition of the Swiss Nycomed business acquired in a 9.6 billion-euro [$12.6 billion at current exchange rate] deal [The Pharma Letter May 19, 2011]) has signed an agreement with Ireland-headquartered Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland (LSE: SHP) to transfer the UK and Irish marketing authorizations for the Calcichew portfolio from Shire to Takeda in January 2014. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Takeda announced yesterday (June 27) that it has signed a short term extension to the supply and distribution agreement with Shire relating to the ownership and promotion of the Calcichew portfolio. The companies will collaborate on marketing activities in 2013, with Shire responsible for sales and distribution until December 31 and Takeda taking on the promotion and marketing from July 1.

The Calcichew D3 portfolio is indicated for the prevention and treatment of vitamin D/calcium deficiency and for the supplementation of vitamin D and calcium as an adjunct to specific therapy for osteoporosis, in pregnancy, in established vitamin D dependent osteomalacia and in other situations requiring therapeutic supplementation of malnutrition.