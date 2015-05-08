Takeda partners with NCC for anti-cancer agent drug discovery

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and the National Cancer Center of Japan have signed an agreement with the goal to discover and develop superior, innovative anti-cancer agents originated in Japan.



The objectives of the agreement are to contribute to the development of basic research including studies on pathogenesis and drug susceptibility of cancer by promoting exchanges among researchers, physicians, and others engaged in anti-cancer drug discovery and cancer biology research. Takeda and the NCC have agreed to share information and hold regular discussions in order to collaborate and transition findings from basic research to clinical research and development activities, leveraging the strengths of both parties.

Participation in “SCRUM-Japan”



Furthermore, in an effort to deepen their cooperation, Takeda has participated in the national academic-industrial collaboration genomic screening project “SCRUM-Japan” led by the NCC. This project involves nation-wide medical institutions and pharma industry to collaborate to screen oncogene abnormalities. Through access of the genetic and medical information database generated by this project Takeda and NCC expect research and development of new medicines will be accelerated.