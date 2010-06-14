Takeda receives pricing approval of Nesina in Japan, triggering milestone for Furiex Pharma

Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical received pricing approval for its type 2 diabetes drug Nesina (alogliptin), a highly selective DPP-4, from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on April 16, 2010.

North Carolina, USA-based Furiex Pharmaceuticals collaborated with Takeda to develop this product and, under the terms of their agreement, the US firm says it is now entitled to a $7.5 million milestone for the Japanese company.

'Receiving pricing approval for Nesina in Japan represents another important milestone for both Nesina and Furiex,' commented June Almenoff, president and chief medical officer of Furiex, announcing the latest development. "This approval confirms our strategy of developing innovative clinical development partnerships to bring new medicines to market,' she added.