Takeda's Mepact backed by UK's NICE for osteosarcoma, after previous negative opinion

In a U-turn by the UK drug watchdog, in its latest appraisal, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has reversed its draft guidance and approved the use of Mepact (mifamurtide), from Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502), for high grade non-metastatic osteosarcoma in children, adolescents and young adults aged between two and 30 (The Pharma Letter October 8, 2010).

The NICE Board has clarified how discounting is applied to its “methods guide” and, Takeda explained, this considers the cost effectiveness of a treatment when both discounting of costs and health effects is applied.

Discount clarification plus new PAS reduces QALY