Takeda targets post-transplant infections with solid Phase III data

Japanese pharma giant Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has detailed positive results from a new subgroup analysis of the Phase III SOLSTICE trial of maribavir.

Maribavir is an orally bioavailable anti-cytomegalovirus (CMV) compound, currently the only antiviral agent in late-stage testing for this group of post-transplant patients.

The results show that more than twice as many solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients in the subgroup treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance after eight weeks.