Monday 29 September 2025

Takeda to rapidly progress first Phase III TAK-861 trials in narcolepsy type 1

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2024
takeda_corporate_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharma (TYO: 4502) has announced positive top-line results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose Phase IIb trial evaluating TAK-861, an oral orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist, in patients with narcolepsy type 1.

Takeda explained that narcolepsy is a chronic, rare neurological disorder of central hypersomnolence with significant unmet need despite multiple approved therapies. It is currently classified into two different types: narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) caused by significant loss of orexin neurons with resulting lack of orexin, and narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) where orexin levels are generally normal. Stimulating the orexin receptor 2 in NT1 patients targets the underlying pathophysiology of the disease to restore orexin signaling. Two separate Phase IIb studies were conducted in NT1 and NT2.

Key study findings

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Takeda turns around Eohilia’s prospects with FDA approval
13 February 2024
Biotechnology
PeptiDream and Takeda expand deal
28 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Takeda's TAK-994 shows potential for orexin agonists as narcolepsy treatment
20 August 2021
Biotechnology
Takeda partners with Treventis on Alzheimer's disease research
12 April 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze