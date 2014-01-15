Takeda to sell BIKEN varicella vaccine in Japan

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says it has reached agreement with the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University (BIKEN) for the sale of the latter’s varicella vaccine in Japan. Based on this agreement, Takeda will commence the sale of BIKEN's freeze-dried live attenuated varicella vaccine in February.

“Takeda has designated vaccines as one of its priorities. I am delighted that this partnership will allow us to increase our contribution to prevention of infectious diseases in Japan,” said Masato Iwasaki, a director of Takeda and senior vice president of its pharmaceutical marketing division. “Takeda has been engaged in manufacturing and marketing of vaccines for more than sixty years in Japan and will continue to provide vaccines to protect a wide range of people that includes infants to senior citizens from infectious diseases,” he added.

Japanese prevalence of varicella