Targacept drug fails to meet primary endpoint in diabetic gastroparesis

USA-based Targacept (Nasdaq: TRGT) has announced top-line results from a Phase I/II exploratory study of TC-6499 as a treatment for diabetic gastroparesis, a chronic disorder that slows or stops the passage of food from the stomach to the small intestine.
In the trial, TC-6499 did not meet the primary endpoint of the study, change in gastric emptying half-time (BT_t1/2), as measured by a carbon (13C) labeled gastric emptying breath test, relative to placebo.
Stephen Hill, Targacept’s president and chief executive, said: “The results we saw do not support the prior signal we had seen suggesting that TC-6499 might increase gastric motility in this patient population. While TC-6499 did demonstrate a positive safety and tolerability profile in this study, these results do not warrant further development of TC-6499 in this therapeutic area.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze