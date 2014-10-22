Monday 29 September 2025

Tekmira starts manufacture of new RNAi therapeutic for Ebola

Pharmaceutical
22 October 2014
Canadian RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics developer Tekmira Pharmaceuticals (TSX: TKM) says it has commenced limited GMP manufacture of a new therapeutic specifically targeting the Ebola - Guinea variant, which is the viral variant responsible for the Ebola epidemic currently prevalent in West Africa.

Supply of this new product will be available in early December 2014, for potential use by various collaborators. As definitive agreements are established the company will provide updates accordingly.

Tekmira’s Investigational New Drug  application to the US Food and Drug Administration for TKM-Ebola remains on partial clinical hold, although US and Canadian regulators authorized its use last month for patients who have confirmed or suspected infections from the Ebola virus.  The European Medicines Agency said last week it was ready to offer Ebola treatments and vaccines the benefits of "orphan" drug status - including extended market exclusivity - in a bid to encourage their development, and was cooperating on this with the FDA.

