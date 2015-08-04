Tender still important to maintain New Zealanders’ access to medicines, says PHARMAC chief

New Zealand’s Pharmaceuticals Management Agency PHARMAC’s annual tender continues to achieve its objectives, freeing up nearly NZ$45 million ($29.9 million) from the 2014/15 tender round to reinvest in more medicines for more New Zealanders.
The tender is one of the main ways that PHARMAC releases savings from pharmaceutical spending. The savings are important to enable New Zealanders to get the best health outcomes from pharmaceutical funding, by giving PHARMAC the ability to continue funding an increase in demand for existing medicines and create opportunities for new medicines to be funded.
Director of Operations Sarah Fitt says that the process of awarding contracts from the 2014/15 tender is nearly complete.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze