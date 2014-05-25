Teva and Active Biotech will continue with Nerventra development despite negative CHMP decision

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s largest generic drugs firm, and Swedish partner Active Biotech (Nasdaq OMX:ACTI) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) confirmed its January 23, 2014 opinion (The Pharma Letter January 24) to recommend against approval for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) in the European Union (EU) at this time.
However, both companies remain committed to the Nerventra (laquinimod) clinical development program for multiple sclerosis and are focused on evaluating the CHMP feedback to determine potential next steps.
The drug is also under investigation for the treatment of lupus nephritis, one of the most serious manifestations of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE or lupus) that can lead to chronic kidney failure.
