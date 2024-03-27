Teva and Daiichi Sankyo named and shamed for UK code breaches

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) have been called out for breaches of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Code of Practice.

The Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA), which operates the code of practice, has said that the companies have brought discredit upon, and reduced confidence in, the pharmaceutical industry.

Teva was found to be in breach of clauses of the 2019 code for failing to include the black triangle for the migraine drug Ajovy (fremanezumab) in an article that the company was seen to be responsible for and was promotional, which was compounded by a failure to include an adverse event reporting statement.