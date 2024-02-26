Teva partners with Jiangsu Nhwa for Austedo in China

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has formed a partnership with Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical for the marketing and distribution in China of Teva’s Austedo (deutetrabenazine) for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders - chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (HD) and tardive dyskinesia (TD) in adults.

The partnership intends to increase patients’ access to Teva’s Austedo, leveraging Nhwa’s leadership in China’s neuro-psychiatric health sector. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted priority review approval for Austedo in 2020.

“Nhwa has deep neuro-psychiatry expertise and capabilities, from research and development to commercialization,” commented Theodor Wee, general manager of Teva Greater China. “Together, we can promote cost-effective delivery of safe, quality medicines and contribute to the sustainability of China’s healthcare system,” he added.