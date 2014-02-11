Teva receives subpoenas over Copaxone and Azilect marketing

The US Department of Justice is investigating Israel drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) marketing and sales practices for Parkinson’s disease drug Azilect (rasagiline) and its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), the company has revealed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
American depositary receipts of Teva, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, fell 1.1% to $44.05 by close of trading yesterday, after the news broke. By far Teva’s biggest branded product, Copaxone generated $4.3 billion in revenue in 2013. Sales of Azilect were just $493 million.
Beginning in 2012, Teva said it received subpoenas and informal document requests from the SEC and the Department of Justice (DoJ) to produce documents with respect to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in certain countries. “We have provided and will continue to provide documents and other information to the SEC and the DoJ, and are cooperating with the government in their investigations of these matters,” the company noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze