Saturday 8 November 2025

TGA grants provisional nod to Gilead COVID-19 treatment, Veklury

Pharmaceutical
9 May 2022
australia_tga_big

Australia regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional approval for Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) to extend the use of its COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir). Provisionally approved uses now include:

  • adults and pediatric patients (at least four weeks of age and weighing at least 3 kg) who have pneumonia due to SARS-CoV-2, who require supplemental oxygen, and
  • adults and pediatric patients (weighing at least 40 kg) who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The decision follows the provisional approval granted by the TGA to Gilead Sciences Pty on July 10, 2020 for the use of Veklury in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older (and weighing at least 40 kg) with pneumonia who have been hospitalized and require oxygen. This was the first treatment option for COVID-19 to be provisionally approved by the TGA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Australian nod for Pfizer's COVID-19 bivalent booster dose vaccine
17 November 2022
Biotechnology
TGA provisionally approves COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab
20 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Veklury gets to be first COVID-19 therapy OKed in Australia
13 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Japan grants 'exceptional' approval for remdesivir in COVID-19
8 May 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze