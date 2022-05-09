TGA grants provisional nod to Gilead COVID-19 treatment, Veklury

Australia regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional approval for Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) to extend the use of its COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir). Provisionally approved uses now include:
The decision follows the provisional approval granted by the TGA to Gilead Sciences Pty on July 10, 2020 for the use of Veklury in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older (and weighing at least 40 kg) with pneumonia who have been hospitalized and require oxygen. This was the first treatment option for COVID-19 to be provisionally approved by the TGA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze