TGA progresses application for MSD's molnupiravir in COVID-19

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted provisional determination for Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir, which will be processed by the US pharma major’s Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia) Pty Ltd (MSD) unit.

This oral antiviral monotherapy will be considered for treatment of COVID-19 in adults, the TGA said.

Molnupiravir is considered to have broad-spectrum activity against a range of RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Molnupiravir works by inhibiting replication of SARS-CoV-2.