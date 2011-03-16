Monday 29 September 2025

Thailand pharmaceutical market downgraded by BMI

Pharmaceutical
16 March 2011

For the second quarter of 2011 Business Monitor International has revised downwards its projections for Thailand's once promising pharmaceutical and healthcare markets. The key factor was the revelation that sales of prescription drugs in the South East Asian country contracted by just over 1% in 2010, primarily as a result of pricing pressures.

BMI forecasts that combined sales over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and prescription drugs will increase from 126.5 billion baht ($3.96 billion) in 2010 to 164.0 billion baht ($5.71 billion) in 2015. This equates to local currency and US dollar compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 3.85% and 7.20%, respectively.

Unlike the majority of Asia Pacific countries in BMI's coverage universe, Thailand's Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare BER score is unchanged from the previous quarter. The South East Asian nation's Rewards score (55) is above the regional average (50), while its Risks score (45) is below, making the market appealing to bold investors. The country scores particularly poorly for Industry Risks, which evaluates the intellectual property regime, the approval process and policy/reimbursement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze